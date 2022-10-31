Cheer Up star Park Bo Yeon refutes dating rumors with ASTRO’s Rocky

Dating rumors rose up for actress Park Bo Yeon and ASTRO member Rocky recently after some fans allegedly spotted her attending one of the shows of the musical ‘The Three Musketeers’ on October 30. It stars ASTRO’s Rocky, former NU’EST member Ren, and DKZ's Kyoungyoon and Mingyu with it being Rocky’s first musical since his idol debut.

Park Bo Yeon is currently playing the role of Lee Yoo Min in the SBS drama ‘Cheer Up’ which is led by Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Jang Gyu Ri and more. She has previously worked with Rocky on the web drama Find Me If You Can which also starred fellow ASTRO member MJ in the lead role. Keen netizens also found out that Park Bo Yeon co-wrote the lyrics for Rocky’s solo track ‘S#1’ on ASTRO’s latest album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’. She also took part in the narration for the song. She debuted with the web drama ‘One Fine Week’, returned with its sequel, ‘One Fine Week 2’ and also starred in ‘True Ending’ before working on the web drama with Rocky, MJ and actor Han Gichan.