Cheer Up star Park Bo Yeon refutes dating rumors with ASTRO’s Rocky
Park Bo Yeon’s agency has responded to the rumors between the acquaintances.
Dating rumors rose up for actress Park Bo Yeon and ASTRO member Rocky recently after some fans allegedly spotted her attending one of the shows of the musical ‘The Three Musketeers’ on October 30. It stars ASTRO’s Rocky, former NU’EST member Ren, and DKZ's Kyoungyoon and Mingyu with it being Rocky’s first musical since his idol debut.
Park Bo Yeon
Park Bo Yeon is currently playing the role of Lee Yoo Min in the SBS drama ‘Cheer Up’ which is led by Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Jang Gyu Ri and more. She has previously worked with Rocky on the web drama Find Me If You Can which also starred fellow ASTRO member MJ in the lead role. Keen netizens also found out that Park Bo Yeon co-wrote the lyrics for Rocky’s solo track ‘S#1’ on ASTRO’s latest album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’. She also took part in the narration for the song. She debuted with the web drama ‘One Fine Week’, returned with its sequel, ‘One Fine Week 2’ and also starred in ‘True Ending’ before working on the web drama with Rocky, MJ and actor Han Gichan.
Agency’s response
It is known that Park Bo Yeon’s management company, Management KOO said that they have checked the facts surrounding the dating rumors involving their actress however they have come to know that Rocky is only a close acquaintance of the actress as they worked together on ‘Find Me If You Can’.
Rocky
Interestingly, Rocky began working as a musical actor before he was a trainee with Fantagio and then continued for some time with it. However, his idol activities under ASTRO saw him put a hold on that aspect of his talents and he only recently returned. He takes the position of being the main rapper in ASTRO and is also a part of the subunit Jinjin and Rocky, alongside leader JinJin.
