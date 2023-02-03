Cheer Up’s Han Ji Hyun to star opposite Lee Min Ki in the upcoming thriller medical drama Look At Me

As a result of a South Korean media outlet on February 3rd, it was confirmed that Han Ji Hyun confirmed her appearance in Wavve's original 'Look at Me' which is a medical mystery thriller that traces the truth of a famous plastic surgeon who had a reputation for being a god of medicine.

Han Ji Hyun took on the role of Lee Min Hyung, a self-proclaimed ace detective in the homicide department, who has the ability to empathize and be honest without being afraid. She will work with Lee Min Ki, who has been cast in the role of Cha Jung Woo, the best plastic surgeon with impeccable visuals and skills.

Look At Me:

'Look at Me' is written by writer Hwang Y Jjin, who wrote the SBS dramas 'Mystery Freshman' and 'Secret Mother', and director Ahn Sang Hoon, who directed the films 'Arang', 'Blind', 'The Age of Innocence' and 'I Am a Witness'. catch the It is produced by West World Story, which created the MBC/Wave original drama 'Tracer' and the ENA drama 'Can We Be Strangers?'. Wavve's original drama 'Look at Me', starring Han Ji Hyun and Lee Min Ki, is expected to find viewers at the end of this year and will begin shooting in March.

'Look at Me' is a mystery thriller that traces the truth of a crime victim's reconstructive surgery as a famous plastic surgeon who fell into the abyss after being caught up in a case. It depicts the story of reconstructive plastic surgery that was not thought to be in the realm of plastic surgery. He appeared as Yeom Chang Hee in the JTBC drama 'My Liberation Notes’ last year. 'My Liberation Notes' depicts the unbearably lovely reviving story of three siblings who are unbearably rustic. Lee Min Ki drew applause for realistic acting and a situation that formed a consensus at the time. Lee Min Ki is also active in many works this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS’ SUGA brings in SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi as next guest on Suchwita; Chaos unfolds

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.