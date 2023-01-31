Cheer Up’s Song Duk Ho steps out of new tvN drama after he is suspected for evading military service

According to an entertainment industry official on January 31st, Song Duk Ho hurriedly got off while filming a work he recently joined which was called Beneficial Fraud. The reason for leaving was known to be related to military service. Song Duk Ho is in a situation where he is with many actors in the drama, so the drama side has to endure the damage of reshooting. In addition, Song Duk Ho has been filming without informing this fact even during the investigation, and he informed the production team of this just a few days ago. The resulting damage was borne by the cast and crew.

Recently, the prosecution and the Military Administration are carrying out a large-scale joint investigation into military service corruption against professional sports players and entertainers. Recently, suspicions about Ravi's military service continued and shocked the public. It is said that Song Duk Ho was also investigated by the prosecution in connection with the matter. Regarding this, Beasts Entertainment, the agency, said on the morning of January 31st, "It is true that Song Duk Ho got off the drama after being investigated," and "will receive additional investigations."

Agency's response:

The agency also attributed the act to Song Duk Ho's personal business and said, "Song Duk Ho was looking for information on the Internet to postpone his military enlistment around the summer of last year, and after receiving advice through Mr. A's blog, due to a wrong decision, he was judged to be a 4th grade social worker in an unfair way, rather than delaying my military service, which was the initial purpose."

About Song Duk Ho:

Song Duk Ho, who turned 31 this year, made his debut with the movie 'Burning' in 2018 at the age of 28 and actively walked around the screen and home. He also appeared in 'Hospital Playlist' and showed impressive performances in 'Taxi Driver' and 'DP'. In addition, he continued to be active in 'Moonshine', 'Tracer', 'Juvenile Justice', 'Link: Eat and Love, Kill', 'Cheer Up', 'May I Help You' and 'Missing 2'. Song Duk Ho, who was scheduled to continue his continuous work activities despite the change of year, hastily got off from the work he was filming, putting the brakes on his activities.

