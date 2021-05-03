Cheese In The Trap star Park Hae Jin all set to transform into a hot magician in upcoming drama

Genre pioneering avant-garde actor Park Hae Jin has been confirmed as the lead character in the upcoming drama "From Now Onwards, It's Showtime!"

After 14 years of debut, actor Park Hae Jin received his first acting award for MBC's Kkondae Intern. Having received many proposals since then, the actor, after taking time to consider every proposal, has finally decided on his next work. As of May 3, the actor has been confirmed to star in scriptwriter Ha Yoon Ah's upcoming work From Now Onwards, It's Showtime! (tentative title). Scriptwriter Ha Yoon Ah is known most popularly for Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

In the upcoming "comical romance ghost co-operation investigative drama" Park Hae Jin would play Cha Cha Woong. He is a magician who has a secret ability to see and talk to ghosts. But unlike other characters that are afraid of them, this character can manage ghosts well. The character would have a romantic relationship with a female police officer with occult powers. Both lead characters are thrown in the midst of a case and get swept up in co-operating with ghosts to solve it. The filming of the drama will begin in the coming month of August.

Last year, the actor showed two different charms in the healing drama Forest and office comedy Kkondae Intern. He is back with his solid acting skills and ability to work with various genres, be it the psychopathic Lee Jung Moon from Bad Guys or the overly handsome and charismatic NIS agent Kim Seol Woo in Man to Man.

His looks are also to be taken a note of. Actor Park Hae Jin tends to show a new style in each of his drama appearances. Curiosity is high as to what type of boyfriend fantasies this magician will arouse this time around.

