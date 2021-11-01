The cheese you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:57 PM IST  |  1.4K
   
BLACKPINK
The cheese you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like
Advertisement

After making their debut with Whistle in 2016, BLACKPINK has blessed us with many hits like Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, Ice Cream and so many more. The group alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have individually and as a group shone brightly in every aspect of their career. From young trainees to absolute powerhouses, the teen popstars have become fashion icons, celebrated artists, influential social media stars and so much more. 

 

From the help of their fans--who are affectionately called BLINKS. They’ve given South Korean music a global platform and collaborated with artists like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga! If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality, scroll down and take the quiz below!

 

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
View All