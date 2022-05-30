Chef Ranveer Brar on Modern Love Mumbai: I had to imagine that everything around me was food

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who famously appeared in season 4 and season 6 of 'MasterChef India' and 'The Great Indian Rasoi' Seasons 1 & 2, is currently in a happy place as his recently released anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai' has received a lot of positive response.

However, to execute his part to perfection, the chef-actor had to rely on an unusual brief by Hansal Mehta - the director of 'Baai' segment in the anthology.

Elaborating on the same, Ranveer says, "I look at the world through my lens of food. So, for the brief, Hansal sir told me 'I want to see the love in your eyes as I see while you are cooking food'. I had to imagine that everything around me was food and that really worked for me because at the end you are just being yourself with all that love in your eyes."

Talking about the process of putting together the segment, the celebrity chef, who has hauled coals for his first 'ustad' in Lucknow, says, "There were no workshops as such and even the script reading happened one day before the shoot on the set itself."

"The interesting part about the script is that I did not have a lot of dialogues for my part but it was more of the dialogues of the mother and her acknowledging the fact that she did not understand love beyond the normal understanding and that is why it became what it transpired for Pratik's character", he adds.

Recollecting how he became a part of 'Baai' - the segment directed by 'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta, Ranveer says, "Hansal sir called and sent me an audition script to enact. However, I wasn't very confident whether I could do it or not but after Hansal insisted."

Although, he knew in his heart that the anthology will appeal to the audience, he didn't anticipate the response to be of this scale, as he shares, "I knew that we were setting up for success because of Hansal (Mehta) sir being such a fantastic director and Pratik (Gandhi) being an amazing actor. But I didn't imagine the response to be so overwhelmingly good."

There can't be any such thing as a perfect acting performance because acting is a manifestation of human emotions which cannot be absolute. In the same vein, can there be a perfect dish? Ranveer responds, "I believe that there is no perfect dish and also that there are many perfect wishes. Just like art, cooking is also highly subjective because it is a place where a person might like something which the others would not. However, the objective of both is to touch, move and inspire."

