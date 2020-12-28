Is the chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won in Lovestruck in the City awkward?

2 episodes have aired from Kakao TV’s mini-series Lovestruck in the City and we’re all feeling the love. However, the question is, is Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s chemistry believable?

Lovestruck in the City, the brand new mini-series by KakaoTV premiered for the first time on Netflix on December 22. The drama features Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae Won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun Oh, Kim Min Seok as Choi Kyung Joon, Seo Ju Yeon as Suh Rini, Han Ji Eun as Oh Seong Yeong and Ryu Kyung Soo as Kang Gun. These are the main characters that are followed through a documentary-style narrative, exploring their love lives or the lack thereof.

Episode 1 of Lovestruck in the City stars off with an introduction of the characters followed by the premise whereby it is revealed that Jae Won has someone in his life that he will never forget and Eun Oh too, has someone in her life that she can never forget. Yoon Sun Ah’s free spirit, full of spontaneity and just the right amount of feistiness, inevitably draws Jae Won to her and the first sparks of romance fly between the two.

Yoon Sun Ah (originally Lee Eun Oh) is over the top and visibly out of her depth. She’s not her original self but a version of herself that she cannot be in her regular day to day life. It is clear that she ran away from her day job for some reason that hasn’t been explored yet and is taking on the persona of someone she desperately wants to be but isn’t. She loves Jae Won but lets him believe that she used him for a one night stand because she knows she wasn’t being her true self. It would therefore be a bigger betrayal to Jae Won if he were to find out that the person he said I love you to wasn’t even real.

The real Lee Eun Oh peeks out when she expresses fear but she pushes it back when she says that she has decided to not say no. The real Eun Oh would probably not have engaged in a one night stand but Sun Ah convinces herself that she does not want to say no. She does not directly give consent but rather says that she has decided that she doesn't want to say no to things even though they scare her. Something just isn’t right between this couple. They’re talking, they’re sharing their thoughts, sharing experiences but there is a huge distance between the two. As such, nothing seems natural from Eun Oh’s end. Jae Won is giving it his all but Eun Oh is role-playing.

The chemistry should be electric but it is simply not there. There is intimacy, maybe even love but the chemistry is off. Eun Oh is oddly distanced from Jae Won. Everything she says sounds like she’s reading off of a script whereas Jae Won lays himself bare, body and heart.

It will be interesting to see if the two meet once again in the city and fall in love, this time for real and for the long haul.

