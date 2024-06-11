Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin to continue as EXO members; INB100 responds to SM Ent's claims of tampering

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xuimin's agency, INB100, has responded to SM Entertainment's claims, affirming their commitment to continue as part of EXO under SM Entertainment. On June 10, 2024, INB100 called for an immediate press conference to address what they deem as unfair practices by SM Entertainment.

They asserted that SM Entertainment is now demanding 10% of individual artist revenue, in contradiction to the agreed-upon 5.5%, prompting INB100's objection. In response, SM Entertainment has stated that they will not tolerate EXO CBX's refusal to adhere to the contract terms and intend to hold them accountable by pursuing legal action.

INB100 responds to SM Entertainment’s statement

On June 10, the agency representing Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, INB100, expressed deep disappointment regarding SM's repeated accusations of tampering. Furthermore, they highlighted that EXO-CBX willingly forfeited their exclusive contract fees to maintain their group activities under SM.

However, for their solo endeavors, they required a separate distribution setup. Initially, SM proposed a 10% revenue share but later suggested a 5.5% distribution fee via Kakao, which EXO-CBX agreed to. The agency emphasized that SM initiated these terms but is now backing out of its commitments.

Moreover, the agency emphasized the need for clear definitions and evidence. They questioned whether seeking advice from acquaintances, seniors, or colleagues constitutes tampering. For instance, Baekhyun sought guidance to establish his own company, which they argued is a common practice and not indicative of tampering, especially in the context of forming a solo venture.

They also emphasized that as a major entertainment company, SM should refrain from making irrelevant and petty claims that detract from the main issue. They criticized SM for imposing obligations on artists while failing to uphold their own commitments, indicating a disregard for artists beyond their financial worth.

The CBX side urged SM Entertainment to stay focused on the core concerns and disclose the fundamental rights of artists, such as the basis for settlements. They suggested that before accusing others of tampering, SM should assess whether they have adhered to standard contract practices by fulfilling contractual obligations, managing expenses, and transparently disclosing settlements. They warned that if SM persists in withholding settlement data, they will take legal action by filing a preliminary injunction with the court.

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin clarify working as EXO

On June 11, a media outlet revealed that EXO had been in discussions to release music during the winter season, with talks commencing at the start of the year. However, the outlet stated that these plans might face challenges due to the ongoing dispute between Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and SM Entertainment. Responding to this report, INB100, the agency representing Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, issued an official statement.

In the statement, the agency clarified that the press conference on June 10 aimed to highlight the unfairness of paying 10 percent of artists' individual earnings to SM Entertainment, especially considering SM's breach of the initial agreement.

They emphasized that this issue is separate from the continuation of EXO's group activities. Additionally, they reiterated CBX's (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) commitment to their fans, promising wholehearted participation in EXO's group activities with SM in the future.

