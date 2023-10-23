Chen's wedding highlights: EXO members attend, groom's performance, Xiumin and Baekhyun as MCs, more

On October 22, EXO's Chen celebrated his wedding, and it was a heartwarming occasion. All the EXO members were present, alongside other K-pop idols, the couple's families, and their close friends. Numerous attendees shared photos and videos from the event, amplifying the excitement among fans who were eager to get a glimpse of how the ceremony unfolded.

EXO’s Chen’s wedding ceremony highlights

While EXO's Chen officially registered his marriage in October 2020, he recently held a delayed wedding ceremony with his wife to celebrate their union. The joyous event featured the presence of all the EXO members, much to the delight of fans. Chen's fellow members, including Baekhyun, Suho, Chanyeol, Sehun, Xiumin, and D.O., added to the celebration by attending the wedding. This even included Kai, who is currently fulfilling his military service as a part of the public service department.The unity of the group in celebrating each other is what warmed the fans hearts the most.

Furthermore, videos revealed that the wedding celebration included performances of several EXO songs. Suho added to the joyous atmosphere with his solo performance of Let's Love. What made the event even more special was Chen's performance at his own wedding, where he sang Best Luck, his original soundtrack from the K-drama It's Okay, That's Love. It came as no surprise that fans couldn't contain their excitement and were deeply touched by Chen's romantic gesture of singing a heartfelt and meaningful song at his wedding to the person he holds so dearly in his heart. The wedding festivities included a beautiful orchestral version of the group's 2013 hit, Don't Go.

Xuimin and Baekhyun were also seen as MC (Master of Ceremony, host) of the wedding adding to the bond of the group. Many attendees also revealed that Xuimin was Chen’s Best Man at his wedding, making fans emotional with the love and support the EXO members have for each other.

In addition to the EXO members, numerous other K-pop idols and celebrities graced the occasion with their presence. Notably, TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin were also spotted celebrating the couple as they joined the gathering in attendance.

EXO’s Chen gets married to non-celebrity girlfriend

On August 16, it was reported that the Love Shot singer was making preparations for a wedding ceremony with his wife scheduled for October later this year. Chen had revealed publicly about his wedding registration to his non celebrity wife in 2020. The news was quickly followed by his announcement of his wife's pregnancy, which resulted in the birth of their first daughter on April 29, 2020. Later, their second daughter arrived during Chen's military service. The happy family is now celebrating this joyous occasion with their loved ones through this wedding ceremony.

