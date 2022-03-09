Cherry Bullet create new record in first week album sales with ‘Cherry Wish’

The new album 'Cherry Wish' of the group Cherry Bullet achieved its own best record, recording Initial Chodong sales, which increased more than three times compared to the previous work. According to Hanteo Chart, a domestic album sales aggregation site, Cherry Bullet's second mini-album 'Cherry Wish', released on March 2nd, recorded the Initial Chodong sales of about 16,000 copies, including the album sales figures for a week as of the release date.

This is about a three-fold increase compared to the Initial Chodong of the 1st mini album 'Cherry Rush' released in January last year, and it showed remarkable growth, exceeding the sales volume of the previous album in one week on the first day of release. In addition, Cherry Bullet released 'Cherry Wish' on the 2nd and at the same time as the comeback, it climbed into the top 5 iTunes POP album charts in 8 regions around the world, including the US, Turkey, Australia, Japan, and Mexico.

In addition, it ranked top 3 on the KPOP album charts in six regions including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, and in particular, ranked first in the US, Canada, and Australia, proving its extraordinary global popularity. Cherry Bullet's 2nd mini album 'Cherry Wish' means Cherry Bullet's dream come true as desired, and depicts Cherry Bullet dreaming of a lovely lucid dream in a dreamy universe. The title song 'Love In Space' is a song that contains the subjective and mature charm of Cherry Bullet, who wants to win love even in their dreams. Cherry Bullet's lovely, dreamy energetic look and addictive sound harmonise with listeners.

