Chhorii: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s petrified look in new poster is enough to scare you; Trailer out tomorrow

Ever since the first look of Chhorii is out, fans have been on the edge of their seats to watch the trailer. Recently the teaser of the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer was released and it was enough to give anyone goosebumps. Today the makers have released a new poster of the film in which Nushrratt looks petrified standing on one side of the door, whereas on the other side we can see several ghosts standing and looking upwards. Along with this poster, the makers have announced that the trailer of the film will release tomorrow.

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of Chhorii. In the poster, we can see Nushrratt standing on one side of the door and the ghosts standing on the other side. It is a picture clicked from the top angle. The actress looks extremely scared and that look on her face is enough to scare anyone. On the poster, it is written that the trailer will be out tomorrow. Sharing this image Nushrratt wrote, “The khauff of Chotti Mayi is set to begin! #Chhorii trailer out tomorrow. #ChhoriiOnPrime.”

Nushrratt, who plays the protagonist in the film, recently opened up about how she came on board for the project. She bagged the film post a meet with her former producer Vikram Malhotra (Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment). Talking about the same, the actress said, "He (Vikram) was my producer on 'LSD' when Balaji was doing it. Then he was my producer on 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' when he was in Viacom and after that, so he's known me for a while."

Narrating the incident from the day when she stepped into Malhotra's office, and met producer Jack which turned out to be unexpectedly luckier for her, she went on, "That day when I went to office, he asked me to step in and meet the producer Jack. I had no clue who Jack was, Vikram just said he's somebody tying up with him for a film."

