Chhorii Teaser Out: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s thriller is nail biting, topped off by surprises and horror

Ever since the first poster of the film Chhorii was out, everyone was speculating who the pregnant lady was behind the covered face. Well, now that it is out that it is non-other than Nushrratt Bharuccha, fans are quite excited for this one. Makers have finally released the teaser of the film today and we bet it will get you on the edge of your seats and leave you wanting more. The Psych thriller’s trailer is quite an enthralling one and it will soon be releasing on Amazon Prime.

The trailer begins with Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character shifting to a village house. She is pregnant and after shifting to that house, the girl experiences a lot of paranormal activities that lead to one nail-biting incident to another. The film is set to release on Prime Video on 26th November in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The teaser gives a glimpse of spine-chilling horror and sets the tone for what’s yet to unfold!

Take a look:

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorri is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi and features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on.

ALSO READ: Sara Khan on 'The Guilt': This role is different from my previous characters, hope audience loves it