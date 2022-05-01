Chi Hoon official exits TO1 and discontinues contract with WAKEONE

On April 30, TO1's agency, WAKEONE, posted a notice on the official fan cafe of TO1, saying, "TO1 member Chi Hoon has terminated his contract with the company and at the same time, has left the team."

Chi Hoon came to the public eye through Mnet's 'To Be World Class' in 2019, and debuted with TOO in 2020. After that, the team changed their name to TO1 in 2021 and released albums such as 'Re:Born' and 'Re:Alize'. However, Chi Hoon left the team after about two years of his debut.

Here’s the full statement:-

“Hello, this is WAKEONE.

Due to the cancellation of the exclusive contract, TO1 member Chi Hoon has left the team at the same time as he terminated the exclusive contract with us.

We apologize for causing concern to TOgether with the sudden news.

TO1 will continue to meet you with more mature music and performances.

We ask for your warm support for the TO1 members in the future.

Thank you.”

It was announced on March 28 that the group had changed its name from TOO to TO1. TO1 made their re-debut with their first EP Re:Born on May 20, with the title track ‘Son of Beast’. The group will be managed under CJ ENM's music label, Wake One Entertainment. On November 4, TO1 released their second EP Re:Alize, with the title track ‘No More X’.

On December 28, WAKEONE announced that Woonggi would be taking a break from the group due to an anxiety disorder, and thus TO1 would temporarily continue with the remaining members.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.