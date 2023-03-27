Chicago Typewriter fame Yoo Ah In appears before police over illegal drug use case

Yoo Ah In appeared before the police for an alleged drug use investigation this morning. He was seen entering the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The actor is currently under investigation for habitual use of various drugs whose consumption has been declared illegal in South Korea. Reports from various Korean media are pointing at a possibility that the police are seeking an arrest warrant for the Chicago Typewriter star. He entered the Mapo Gu branch of Seoul Metropolitan Police at 9:20 AM.

Yoo Ah In at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency

The actor was joined by a group of celebrity lawyers who are known for dealing with high-profile drug-use cases. Yoo Ah In’s real name is Uhm Hong Sik which is what his legal representation has been referring to him with since this is a legal matter. Originally, Yoo Ah In was supposed to appear before the police last Friday. The actor however had requested the postponement of his questioning since the schedule for the same was outed by Korean media. The actor had done so by stating his right to private questioning. The actor was bombarded with questions from reporters when entering the police station but chose to make no comments.

Yoo Ah In’s legal representation

Yoo Ah In’s lawyers in the aforementioned case include Park Sung Jin, Cha Sang Ho and Ahn Hyo Jung, all of whom have a credible pedigree as lawyers and former prosecutors with a lot of experience in drug-related cases. Cha Sang Ho and Ahn Hyo Jung have even worked at one of South Korea’s biggest law firms Kim and Chang. Park Sung Jin on the other hand is a former prosecutor with substantial legal experience at the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

Yoo Ah In was first subjected to the aforementioned investigation earlier this year when the authorities spotted a few suspicious propofol prescriptions. Soon after the investigation was initiated, the latter-mentioned information was revealed by The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The police then found out that the actor had consumed drug propofol 73 times in a single year. Reportedly, a few items were also seized from the actor’s house in the early days of the investigation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat