Chicago Typewriter fame Yoo Ah In reportedly injected drug Propofol 73 times in a year

A South Korean news channel has recently reported that actor Yoo Ah In has injected propofol 73 times in one year. The said news channel elaborated on the matter and revealed that along with propofol, the actor has also been consuming marijuana. Reportedly, a third drug has also been consumed by the actor but is yet to be revealed. Following the latter revelations, the actor will now be subjected to follow-up drug tests to reveal any consumptions that have not been revealed so far.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety disclosed that the artist injected the propofol drug 73 times between January 4, 2021, and December 23 of the same year. The total quantity of drugs consumed throughout this period amounts to 4,400 milliliters. Two mobile phones, among other items, have also been seized by the police following the issuance of a search and seizure warrant.

Agency’s response

Yoo Ah In is a part of the United Artists Agency which is one of the most renowned talent management companies in South Korea. Following the news of Yoo Ah In’s consumption of the drug Propofol, his agency released a brief response. The response revealed how the agency was yet to receive any official information from the police and that their artist shall cooperate with the investigation. United Artists Agency, popularly known as UAA, is one of the topmost talent managing agencies in South Korea. Some of the most popular stars, including ‘Descendants of The Sun’ fame Song Hye Kyo. At a sensitive time like this, the agency’s response is of paramount significance both for the artist and the public.

Upcoming Projects

Netflix’s upcoming projects in collaboration with Yoo Ah In are also in jeopardy now. ‘The Match’, a movie and ‘Goodby Earth’, a drama are yet to be released. Following the said news of drug use, Netflix has responded by saying that it is discussing the situation with respective project representatives. Yoo Ah In was also part of Netflix’s dark fantasy series ‘Hellbound’. Since the show was a huge commercial success, it was renewed for a second season. Owing to the sensitive situation the artist is in right now, it will be hard to predict what will be the fate of his pending projects.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is partaking in drug abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.