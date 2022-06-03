Chicago Typewriter: One of the most underrated K-dramas starring Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo & Im Soo Jung

Released in 2017, ‘Chicago Typewriter’ is one tvN weekend drama that we feel is never appreciated enough. It has so much to offer but is often left unmentioned. Boasting a stellar cast consisting of Yoo Ah In ('Hellbound'), Go Kyung Pyo ('Reply 1988'), and Im Soo Jung ('Sorry, I Love You'), ‘Chicago Typewriter’ promises a good watch to eager eyeballs.

The first episode starts with a search under a bridge filled with homeless people and a fight breaks out. A man later revealed to be a writer, coolly fights off the goons and walks into a modern house. A lavish lifestyle, packed schedule, and a trail of loyal fans grace his existence. With the world at his feet, one would expect him to be very satisfied with life. That's when he comes across a decades-old typewriter during a fan sign event in Chicago. The typewriter calls out to him, quite literally. And thus begins the journey of a best-selling writer, his first fan, and a ghost-writer. Interesting plot? We agree!

Turning the tables on the common misconception about K-dramas, this one presents a bold take on the tense situations during the Joseon Uprising in Korea. This story goes back and forth between the 1930s and the present time and presents an intriguing tale of friendship. It holds a tipping scale that is more about camaraderie than love and fighting for the greater good than survival.

As the show completes 5 years since it aired its last episode, we wonder why it was not talked about as widely. Was it the base timeline? The controversial topic in question? We can only wonder while admiring this masterpiece ourselves.

