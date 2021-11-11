'Chief Of Staff' stars Lee Jung Jae & Shin Min Ah selected as new global ambassadors for famous luxury brand

'Chief Of Staff' co-stars Lee Jung Jae and Shin Min Ah have been selected as the new global ambassadors for the famous Italian luxury brand, Gucci. The news was confirmed by the brand who stated that his successful career coupled with his sophisticated fashion style and strong self-identity is similar to the brand's philosophy and self-expression.

Shin Min Ah, who recently starred in tvN's healing romantic drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' has also been chosen as the global ambassador for the brand. The beautiful and talented actress is known for her iconic fashion sense and an amazing career, boasting of some wonderful dramas in her kitty.

On the other hand, Lee Jung Jae gained global recognition through 'Squid Game,' where he played the protagonist Seong Gi Hun, a divorced chauffeur and gambling addict. He lives with his mother and struggles to support his daughter financially. He participates in the game to settle his many debts, and to prove himself financially stable enough to have custody of his daughter, who is to leave for the United States with her mother and stepfather.

Previously, Lee Jung Jae was spotted snapping a photo with the Italian luxury brand's president, Marco Bizzarri at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. It turns out, the meetup was a prelude to the exciting news! The film 'Hunt' will be Lee Jung Jae’s next acting project and his directorial debut.

Asian stars currently representing the luxury brand include EXO's Kai, IU, Luhan, Xiao Zhan, and more. Congratulations to Lee Jung Jae and Shin Min Ah.

