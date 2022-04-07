Chief of War: Jason Momoa set to star in upcoming historical drama series

Chief of War, a new drama series from Apple, will be led by Jason Momoa. The series, co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, will depict the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from the perspective of the indigenous population. As per Variety, Doug Jung will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project, with Momoa, Sibbett, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Erik Holmberg.

Momoa will now appear in the upcoming Apple series, according to Variety. Though no specifics about his role have been revealed, it is safe to presume that Momoa (who was born in Hawaii) would play a member of the local people. The programme will be his second major role in an Apple series. However, Chief of War, with an emphasis on Hawaiian history, might be a passion project for Momoa, who has already used his own platform to fight against development projects on native territory.

However, Momoa, best known for his roles as the eponymous DCEU character Aquaman and Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones, has also appeared as Baba Voss in Apple TV's sci-fi series See since 2019. While Chief of War is his most recent acting appearance, it is also his first writing credit for a television series, having previously co-written for the 2014 thriller film Road to Paloma. With an eight-episode order in hand, negotiations for Justin Chon (Blue Bayou) to helm the show's first two episodes are already in the works.

In other news, Jason Momoa is also confirmed to join Vin Diesel and the rest of the star-studded ensemble cast in Fast & Furious 10 as a working title. While storyline specifics are being kept under wraps, the Aquaman star might play one of the film's antagonists.