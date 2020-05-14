Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Starcast, release date, trailer and all you need to know about season four

Release date, cast, trailer and all you need to know about season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The American horror web television series based on the Archie comic books of the same name is all set for its fourth season. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina successfully aired its three seasons on Netflix leaving the audience demanding the fourth installment. Season 3 of the teen horror show released on January 24, 2020, and now the makers are looking to drop the fourth season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina soon.

Speaking about the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 4, Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman trying to strike a balance between reality and her magical powers while Mckenna Grace may also be expected to return on the show. Ross Lynch will be seen as Harvey Kinkle. Lucy Davis will be playing Hilda, one of the two witch aunts of Sabrina with a kind heart and great potion-making ability. Chance Perdomo will return as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin from England, and her partner in crime.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 4 is supposed to have eight episodes, unlike the other seasons that aired 24 episodes each. Here's the list of episodes to follow - Chapter Twenty-Nine: The Eldritch Dark, Chapter Thirty: The Uninvited, Chapter Thirty-One: The Weird One, Chapter Thirty-Two: The Imp of the Perverse, Chapter Thirty-Three: Deus Ex Machina, Chapter Thirty-Four: The Returned, Chapter Thirty-Five: The Endless, Together with Chapter Thirty-Six: At the Mountains of Madness.

