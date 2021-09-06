China’s Weibo bans BTS’ Jimin’s fansite citing illegal fundraising concerns

The fandom culture is at crossroads with the Chinese government once again. BTS is a world-famous group spreading its message of hope and understanding globally and China is no different. As the Hallyu wave continues to spread its wings throughout the world, the government of the People's Republic of China seeks to tighten its rules around the K-pop fan following.

In a new update, the micro-blogging site Sina Weibo, known commonly as Weibo has banned a fan account of the BTS member Jimin who aimed to bring more love and fame to the artists by pooling money from fans to plaster his handsome face on a Jeju Air flight. Soon, the site took down the account and put a no-post ban on the fan’s account for 60 days.

Following this, 21 Korean Celebrity fan club accounts were also banned on Weibo for 30 days calling their posts ‘irrational behaviour’. Some of these fan accounts were of the multi-cultural groups BLACKPINK, NCT and EXO who have a huge fan following in China as well as the rest of the world.

The fan account has also planned to promote BTS’ Jimin in publications like ‘The Times’ and ‘The New York Times’ making him the first artist to receive the gift. The themed airplane is set to fly for 3 months and will include goodies like the singer’s face on beverage cups as well as tickets for people flying on it.

The BTS member will celebrate his 26th international birthday on October 13.

