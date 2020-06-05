Chintu Ka Birthday Review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome's feel good film is a celebration of love and hope

Chintu Ka Birthday tells the story of a six-year-old boy named Chintu whose goal for the day is to have a normal birthday celebration, but will it be a happy one? Read on to know more.

Chintu Ka Birthday

Directors: Satyanshu Singh, Devanshu Singh

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, Vedant Raj Chibber

The web streaming space is currently stacked with series from the horror, crime and drama genre that will make these dull lockdown days seem a little more darker. That is why when Zee5 announced 'Chintu Ka Birthday', it instantly put a smile on my face. A family of four with the youngest and cutest of the lot smiling away, means something promising was about to hit the small screens. I have to confess that the film's positive reviews at festival screenings gave me an idea of what I was in for, but the family drama was so much more than I ever imagined.

Set in 2004, Iraq, Chintu Ka Birthday tells the story of a six-year-old boy named Chintu whose goal for the day is to have a normal birthday celebration surrounded by his family and friends. The story is set during the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime and the evacuation of Indians that takes place soon after. However, it is the Tiwari family -- Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, Vedant Raj Chibber as Chintu and his sister Bisha Chaturvedi that are yet to find a way out.

A simple middle-class family from Bihar, the story is played out through Chintu's eyes who wants to cut a cake on his sixth birthday. Not just Chintu, but his entire family also wants to make sure that the youngest one gets what he wants to make his day a special one. From toffees to be distributed among his school friends to being surrounded by them for his party, Chintu's dreams are any child's dream and don't seem far-fetched.

However, it is the place that holds a massive significance. In a conflicted Iraq, the Tiwari family, is posed with troubles as soon as Chintu starts getting ready for school. His own box of birthday goodies is a reminder that the young one has been anticipating this day. But the excitement remains short lived as soon as the US military forces come knocking on their door and the outside situation worsens with places being bombed.

Vinay Pathak as Chintu's father is one of the many highlights of the film. An expressive man, as a father he simply cannot stand disappointment on his son's face. Conflicts pop up time and again, but a solution is never too far. From baking a cake when the neighbourhood bakery shuts down to encouraging Chintu to invite as many friends as he would love to, the Tiwari family pulls out all stops. Vinay Pathak's expressions speak louder than his words and you can feel it even when his face is covered in a black cloth.

Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa are great in their own respect and their helplessness in a foreign land comes across with much truthfulness. The film's comedic escapades are guaranteed by Chintu's Iraqi best friend who also lands the family in massive trouble. Chintu Ka Birthday also uses animation as a storytelling format, narrated by Chintu himself, taking us into his world and rooting for him on his sixth birthday. Vedant as Chintu will make you smile, cry and laugh with him every time he appears on screen. The US military men and the Tiwari family's Iraqi landlord Mahidi keep the story genuine and give an insight into what life was like after the invasion of Iraq with anecdotes from the Tiwari family.

Chintu Ka Birthday will leave you with a bittersweet feeling of happiness and hope, but it is love in the end that turns out to be the sweetest birthday dessert.

Final Verdict: Does Chintu finally get his happy birthday? Well, we suggest you find out for yourself as Chintu Ka Birthday should definitely be on your watch list this weekend.

Credits :Pinkvilla

