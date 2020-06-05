Chintu Ka Birthday Twitter Review: Netizens hail Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa's emotional comedy

Chintu Ka Birthday starring Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chibber has been released today. Here's what the Twitterati have to say about it.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for everyone. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens around the world. And due to the increase in the number of cases in India, the lockdown has extended till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period has been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state. While everyone is still trying to cope with the virus, on 3rd June Mumbaikars and people in the neighbouring areas had braced for the Cyclone Nisarga. But they heaved a sigh of relief as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in affected areas.

Amid all this, all you need is to watch a nice and heartwarming movie with your family and loved ones at home. ZEE5 has released a comedy-drama film Chintu Ka Birthday for its viewers to watch amid the lockdown. Starring Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chibber, the film was screened at the 2019 Jagran Film Festival. Written and directed by Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh, it is produced by comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimran Khamba of All India Bakchod under their banner Final Draft. The film is about an Indian family who are in a war-torn Iraq, awaiting their turn to return India, decide to celebrate their youngest son Chintu’s birthday. Amidst all the chaos and danger, the family struggles to celebrate and make the day memorable for Chintu.

The movie which has been released today has been receiving a great response from twitter users. Everyone has been loving this film and showering praises on the performances, story, direction and everything. While one tweeted, "4 am, just finished watching chintu celebrate his birthday.I havent felt emotional for 1.5 hours ever in my life. That is all i could say. This movie isnt a piece of cake,its a whole damn emotion behind finally eating a piece of cake. #ChintuKaBirthday #tanmaybhat @thetanmay, " another tweet read, "#ChintuKaBirthday is such a sweet little heartwarming film. A perfect movie to watch with your family in this lockdown for positivity, happiness and to celebrate the birthday of the cutest Chintu! Super debut by @satysingh @KDevanshuSingh @thetanmay @gkhamba @FirstDraft_Ent."

Check out the tweets here:

Just finished watching #ChintuKaBirthday what a sweet heartwarming tale is this. Such an affectionate portrayal of human feelings. What's coming next from you guys? @satysingh @KDevanshuSingh @thetanmay — Aakash Kamal (@aakash_235) June 4, 2020

Just finished #ChintuKaBirthday on @ZEE5Premium...@satysingh sir @KDevanshuSingh sir at the helm of affairs for this completely heart-warming of a movie

Saty sir, on an online lecture of yors, you said, using the right setting and tone for the movie, enhances the experience.. pic.twitter.com/Ffj8VRInsG — Shriharsh Verma (@Shriharsh_ism) June 5, 2020

4 am, just finished watching chintu celebrate his birthday.I havent felt emotional for 1.5 hours ever in my life.

That is all i could say. This movie isnt a piece of cake,its a whole damn emotion behind finally eating a piece of cake. #ChintuKaBirthday #tanmaybhat @thetanmay — sarthak gupta (@sarthak93394512) June 4, 2020

@thetanmay Thanks for such a lovely creation on my Birthday! It made my Birthday special! The Father’s readiness for Sacrifice &bravery for their children is something we cannot express in words. Its just Pure Love ! Thanks to the whole team of #ChintuKaBirthday @AllIndiaBakchod pic.twitter.com/B3VUmgbnxa — Shree Deshmukh (@shritejdeshmukh) June 4, 2020

Some films just stay with you and #ChintuKaBirthday on @ZEE5Premium is definitely one of them. Deeply touched by the story and performance of every character. pic.twitter.com/w3PuV6kx39 — Aditya Ranjan (@IamAdityaRanjan) June 4, 2020

my heart is so full rn.#ChintuKaBirthday has been watched and I've been moved to tears. This film is so pure...so wholesome.

Every. Single. Character. has my heart. @KDevanshuSingh@satysingh LOVED the writing. Kudos to you for setting such a wonderful example. :) pic.twitter.com/SscaOe5kyS — shrey. (@ShreyaSays_) June 4, 2020

Wowwwww Beautiful A must watch #ChintuKaBirthday @thetanmay great initiate taken to produce it. https://t.co/cB4ngXBouq — siddhant jain (@siddhan2906) June 5, 2020

#ChintukaBirthday - One of the most heart warming films ! It has so much positivity ! It has so many things to learn from. Gives us a glimmer of hope amidst all the chaos happening around the world. The cast and crew is simply terrific ! Vinay Pathak has killed it ! — KISHORE K KUMAR (@kishorekkumar16) June 4, 2020

this one is just touched my soul. no drama no bs just a pure piece of art.

(tissues recommended) #ChintuKaBirthday pic.twitter.com/gTxt6CsqgN — niaa⁷ (@ughmoodx) June 4, 2020

I have so many great things to say about #ChintuKaBirthday. Such an endearing film with top notch performances and absolutely beautiful writing. Loved it! @AllIndiaBakchod @satysingh @KDevanshuSingh — हर्ष जैन (@JaiinSahab) June 4, 2020

