Cho Jin Woong announces acting retirement amid surfacing controversies, Signal 2's future looms in uncertainty

Famed Korean actor Cho Jin Woong has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry effective immediately. On December 6, a day after news about his past, including high school delinquent actions, was made public, the star decided to step down from the industry. He shared his decision via a statement from his agency, SARAM Entertainment, apologizing for his past incidents.

Cho Jin Woong announces retirement after past actions come to light

Sharing an apology and his decision to step back from his career, Sports World reported the following statement via Cho Jin Woong’s agency. “Firstly, I bow my head in apology for disappointing everyone who believed in me and supported me, over the disgraceful incidents from my past. I humbly accept all criticism, and as of today, I will suspend all activities and bring my acting career to an end. I believe this is the rightful responsibility and duty I must bear for my past mistakes.” He promised that henceforth, he would try his hardest to stand back on his feet as a respectable human being and apologized sincerely. He concluded with a message to his fans. “Thank you to everyone I loved and respected. I am sorry.”

Previously, a Dispatch report claimed that the actor had spent time in a youth detention center for his wrongdoings as a juvenile. The accusations made included reported vehicle theft and ass*ult, as well as being booked for drunk driving during filming for Once Upon a Time in High School. His agency then released a statement sharing their apology for the actor’s actions as a minor. They added that not many of the allegations could be verified due to having happened over 30 years ago.

There were reported claims that the star changed his name to use his father’s as a way to conceal his actions; however, the management clarified that it was an attempt to bring change in his life as a new person.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that one of the most-awaited K-dramas, Signal, will be renewed for a sequel with the original cast, including Cho Jin Woon, Kim Hye Soo, and Lee Je Hoon, reprising their roles. However, with the former’s retirement from the industry, it remains unclear how Signal 2's filming or production will proceed here onwards.

