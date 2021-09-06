Cho Yeo Jeong faces unacceptance and rivalry in the first episode of ‘High Class’

Hold tight as the first episode of ‘High Class’ releases today, that is, on September 6. Ahead of its premiere, the tvN drama ‘High Class’ revealed stills from the first episode, showing a tension between Cho Yeo Jeong and the parents of her son’s classmates in the principal’s office. The drama will be airing at 10:30 PM KST (7:00 PM IST).

The stills are enough to give a description of the characters in the drama. Starting with Nam Ji Sun played by Kim Ji Soo, an extremely rich heiress and the leader of the mothers at the school. She stares at Song Yeo Wool with an intimidating gaze full of arrogance. Song Yeo Wool also doesn't back up in giving her the same treatment.

Song Yeo Wool comes across two more characters, the first one being a narcissistic mother who was once a very famous actor and the other one being Hwang Na Yoon (played by Park Se Jin), the only person accepting of Song Yeo Wool.

Here are the stills from ‘High Class’.

As revealed by the producers of the drama, the series will be high paced, revolving around Song Yeo Wool played by Cho Yeo Jeong trying to seek the actual reason behind her husband’s death whilst being occupied with a turmoil of negative emotions after witnessing him cheat on her with another woman. While fighting this battle, she not only has to take the blame of being the one to kill her husband by all the parents at her son’s school but also has to protect her son from the attacks he has been facing due to some unknown person barging into their house.

The series will be a complete package of jealousy, ignorance, mystery and luxury as it will give a sneak peek into the lives of high-class people living in the island paradise and the secrets behind their arrogant smiles.

Are you excited about ‘High Class’? Let us know in the comments below.