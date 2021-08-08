Cho Yeo Jeong looks elegant and somber in the new teaser for tvN’s ‘High Class’

According to tvN on August 7th, the new Monday-Tuesday drama 'High Class' will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 pm KST on September 6. 'High Class' is a mystery that takes place in a luxurious international school located on an island like paradise, where she gets entangled with the woman of her dead husband. Jo Yeo-jeong, Kim Ji-soo, Ha Jun, Park Se-jin, and Gong Hyun-joo are the main characters, and director Choi Byung-gil of the dramas 'East of Eden', 'Angry Mom' and 'Missing Nine' took the megaphone. Among them, two teaser videos of 'High Class', which overwhelm the atmosphere, have been released, adding to the interest.

The first teaser video depicts the happy life of 'Yeo-ul Song' (Jo Yeo-Jeong) and her husband 'Ji-Yong Ahn' (Nam-Hee Kim) with tango music in a passionate atmosphere. In particular, along with the meaningful phrase 'the bare face of my perfect life', the image of Song Yeo-ul, sitting alone in a canoe in a pure white dress on a black river, showing bitter eyes, raises curiosity.

And soon after the line "I've already become the woman who killed my husband" followed by a storm accompanied by lightning, Song Yeo-Wol is shocked when she sees the phrase 'WELCOME' written in red lipstick. Also, her family picture floating in the rain creates a precarious tension. Attention is drawn to the catastrophe and shocking secrets that will come to Song Yeo-ul's life, who she thought was perfect.

The international school teaser video draws attention by revealing the existence of an international school, a paradise that only high-class students can enter. Along with the lines of 'Nam Ji-seon' (Kim Ji-soo) saying, "Real high-class students need to find the abilities or aptitudes that teachers want," it contains aspects of an international school optimized for talents such as orchestra, ballet, and hockey, making one feel its regality. In particular, the image of Song Yeo-ul, who is seeking admission for her 8-year-old son to an international school, by asking, "Is admission very difficult?" raises curiosity.

The production team of 'High Class' said, "The bare face of the top 0.1% who visited international schools to raise their children in the lap of luxury will be revealed. Please look forward to it."

