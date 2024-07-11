Tarot is an upcoming South Korean show starring Cho Yeo Jung and Park Ha Sun, among others. Directed by Ashbun and written by Kyung Min Sun, is an anthology series that will showcase seven different horror stories all linked to a stack of tarot cards. The characters’ struggles with their cursed fates evoke a sense of dread and anticipation, as each story builds towards a climax that ties back to the enigmatic and malevolent power of the tarot cards.

Moreover, it is an extension of the movie of the same name, which consists of four more additional stories. With a new terrifying story in every episode, the show is guaranteed to make everyone lose their sleep at night!

Tarot release date and time

Tarot is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2024, and every new episode will air every Monday and Tuesday. Scheduled for 7 episodes, the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Tarot

The show will be released on the South Korean online streaming service called U+mobiletv.

Genre of Tarot

The show has elements of psychological horror, supernatural occurrences, and mystery, creating a suspenseful and chilling experience for viewers.

Tarot plot

Tarot is an enthralling horror mystery series consisting of seven interconnected stories, each revolving around the discovery of a tarot card that seals the recipient's fate in a curse. The show delves into mysterious and eerie events that could easily blend into anyone’s everyday life, adding a chilling twist to the mundane.

Each story introduces a new main character who stumbles upon a unique tarot card under strange and often inexplicable circumstances. The moment they touch the card, their destiny becomes entwined with a malevolent curse that alters the course of their lives. These cursed cards lead the characters down dark and twisted paths, forcing them to confront their deepest fears, hidden secrets, and the sinister forces that have taken control of their fates.

The series explores various themes such as fate, destiny, and the consequences of seemingly innocuous choices. Each story is a standalone episode, yet they are all intricately linked by the overarching presence of the tarot cards and the evil force behind them. As the series progresses, the connections between the stories become more evident, revealing a larger, more sinister plot at play.



Tarot cast

Every episode of the show features a main character and the cast includes big names of the industry such as Cho Yeo Jung, Park Ha Sun, Kim Jin Young or DEX, Ko Kyu Pil, Kyeong Rae, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seong Tae, Ham Eun Jung, Oh Yu Jin and Jung Young Joo among others.

Cho Yeo Jung is best known for her role in the Academy Award-winning movie, Parasite. Park Ha Sun has appeared in various shows like Love Affairs in the Afternoon, Drinking Solo, Moebius: The Veil, Call It Love, Birthcare Center, and more.

