Cho Yi Hyun embraces a dual identity in quirky rom-com The Matchmakers with Rowoon and intriguing twist

Cho Yi Hyun is all set to take up a dual identity in the upcoming historical drama. In the show, she will be pairing up with idol-turned-actor Rowoon who recently stepped down from his role as an active SF9 member. Following multiple name changes and revisions, the forthcoming K-drama has finally settled on the title, The Matchmakers, and is scheduled to premiere in October this year. Check out the newly rolled-out stills from the show.

New stills from The Matchmakers are out, hinting at Cho Yi Hyun’s double life

Set in the Joseon era, The Matchmakers will revolve around a young widower named Shim Jung Woo played by Rowoon and a beautiful young widow named Jung Soon Deok played by Cho Yi Hyun. Regardless of the fact that it goes against what society expects, they work together to help older single individuals get married. The new stills from the show have left the audience spellbound with the beauty of the All of Us Are Dead actress. Soon Deok looks heavenly wearing a gache, a traditional Korean wig with a red ribbon. Her beautiful eyes are accentuated by bold and vibrant flawless makeup. These pictures are making fans curious about her character and how she will lead a double life in this historical romantic comedy.

About Cho Yi Hyun and Rowoon’s The Matchmakers

In Korean history, the Joseon dynasty holds the utmost significance and thus many stories are derived from the same era. In the upcoming drama, Jung Soon Deok who belongs to a prominent family covertly resides as Mrs. Yeo Joo, Hanyang City's most renowned matchmaker. However, she hides the fact that she also works as Mrs. Yeo-joo, from her family and in-laws' keen eyes. On the other hand, Shim Jung-woo is a gifted young man. His life is complicated by tragic events, such as a terrible wedding and attempts to pass the civil exam. The plot concerns whether these two matchmakers will fall in love.

The Matchmakers’ release date

The Matchmakers is scheduled to make its Viki debut on October 30 at 9:45 p.m. Korean Standard Time. The premiere will air every Monday and Tuesday at 21:45 on KBS2, according to the production company FNC Entertainment. Following his separation from his band SF9 earlier last week, this will be Rowoon's first drama. Presently, he and Jo Bo-ah are co-stars in the Netflix original film Destined With You.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Matchmakers: Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun are all set to find perfect matches in character posters