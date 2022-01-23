Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and more gear up to face the zombies in new ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ poster

Netflix released the tense main poster for 'All Of Us Are Dead' and it is truly daunting! 'All Of Us Are Dead' is a Netflix series that tells the story of students who are isolated in a school where a zombie virus started and are waiting for rescue, fighting together to survive.

The released poster vividly captures the tension of Nam Ohn Jo (Park Ji Hoo), Cheong San (Yoon Chan Young), Choi Nam Ra (Cho Yi Hyun), and Lee Soo Hyuk (Park Solomon), surrounded by zombies with a window in between. In a tense and terrible situation when a friend with whom they share their heart suddenly turns into a zombie and attacks, the students say, “I don’t want to die. I don't want to kill him," he goes through the situation with a desperate heart.

Director Lee Jae Gyu said, "Socialized adults make safe choices in dangerous situations, but children make risky choices or judgments to save their friends before such accidents happen." Each character is unable to turn away from his friend who is turning into a zombie, so they fall into danger and show the courage to save their friend even in a situation where even their lives are at stake, making his hands sweat constantly. Fighting zombies with unexpected wit and using whatever they can get as a weapon, leaving the fans wanting more.

‘All Of Us Are Dead', which heralds the birth of a new teen zombie survival, from the desperate struggle of children in a crisis situation to the emergence of a zombie that has never been seen anywhere else, will be available only on Netflix on January 28th.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's self designed merch achieves THESE new records on Twitter within 24 hours

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

What do you think of the main poster? Let us know in the comments below.