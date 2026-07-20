Choi Dae Hoon to star in new drama with Lee Jun Ho and Ju Ji Hoon? Here’s what we know

Get ready, K-drama fans! The cast for one of the most anticipated projects of the year just got a major upgrade. It has been officially confirmed that versatile actor Choi Dae Hoon is joining the upcoming drama Buy King. The news comes at a time when the series is already generating incredible buzz with stars like Lee Jun Ho and Ju Ji Hoon currently in talks to headline the project. Read on!

Choi Dae Hoon to join Lee Jun Ho and Ju Ji Hoon for Buy King

A report by Soompi stated that Choi Dae Hoon is currently filming for Buy King while juggling shifts for his other drama Unshakable Forties’ Romance. According to his agency, Choi will be taking on the role of Michael in Buy King.

Apparently, the actor’s agency also confirmed, “Choi Dae Hoon will appear in the new drama ‘Buy King’ as the character Michael.” Given his proven ability to master complex characters, be it the fan favourite Mr. Hak in When Life Gives You Tangerines to his other cold roles, fans are eager to see the depth he will bring to this new, high-stakes entertainer.

The upcoming new drama Buy King is shaping up to be the next big corporate thriller that fans won’t want to miss. Set against the backdrop of one of South Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate families, the drama centers on a brutal and intense succession battle.

As internal alliances shift and old family grudges resurface, the characters must navigate a cutthroat environment to take charge of a multi-billion won empire.

The potential pairing of Lee Jun Ho and Ju Ji Hoon has already made Buy King one of the most talked-about productions in the industry. With Lee Jun Ho reportedly eyeing the role of a third-generation heir, the addition of a seasoned actor like Choi Dae Hoon promises to take the drama to a whole new level.

With production in full swing and the casting come in place, the upcoming entertainer is slowly cementing its place at the top of the must-watch list for K-drama lovers. Are you excited to see Choi Dae Hoon share the screen with Lee Jun Ho and Ju Ji Hoon?

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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