Choi Daniel joins Kim Sejeong and Nam Yoon Su in the upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’

Choi Daniel plays the role of Seok Ji Hyung, the deputy editor of the webtoon editorial department in the drama. With a poker face, people don't know what he's ever thinking. But besides his cold attitude, he serves as a reliable mentor for his juniors like Kim Sejeong. 'Today's Webtoon' is scheduled to air in the second half of 2022.

The story is about a woman who struggles together with her coworkers to mature into a true webtoon editor after joining the webtoon editorial department. On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), who enters the webtoon editorial department after beating all odds. She has a large appetite, a great sense of smell, and a typical fighter as a former standing member for the judo national team. On Ma Eum had to quit her athletic career when an unfortunate accident during a match tore her ankle ligament, but she begins to dream anew when she coincidentally delivers food to the webtoon editorial department.

Therefore, through this drama, a lot of attention is focused on Choi Daniel, who is about to make a comeback to the small screen after 4 years. He has been loved by many for his unlimited acting spectrum that transcends genres, and he has shown extraordinary performances by enriching the drama with his amazing acting skills as well as extraordinary chemistry with the other actors in each of his works. In the meantime, expectations are rising as to what kind of collaboration will be presented with Kim Sejeong and Nam Yoon Su, who have previously confirmed their appearance.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ former member Kim Woo Jin to become the first Korean to lead a HBO Max series?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.