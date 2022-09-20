Choi Daniel, Kim Sejeong and more confirmed as presenters at 2022 The Fact Music Awards

Choi Daniel, who made a successful comeback after 4 years with the recently ended SBS drama 'Today's Webtoon', and Sejeong Kim, who has expanded from a singer to an actor by actively appearing in works such as 'Uncanny Encounters', 'Business Proposal' and ' Today's Webtoon ' will be on stage at the '2022 The Fact Music Awards'. As the two lead the play as the male and female protagonists of 'Today's Webtoon', expectations are high that they will show off another special chemistry.

On September 20, the organizing committee of the 'The Fact Music Awards (TMA)' announced, "Actors Choi Daniel, Kim Sejeong, Kim Jihoon, and Lee Joobin are confirmed to be the presenters of the year at the '2022 The Fact Music Awards'."

Kim Jihoon, who proves his spectrum with impressive acting transformation in each work, and Lee Joo Bin, who has been active as a scene stealer through major works. The two of them, who recently showed an unconventional and intense performance in the Netflix series 'Money Heist Korea', are expected to show their best collaboration at the '2022 The Fact Music Awards'.

They also announced that Song Hae Na, Jung Hyuk, Shim Soo Chang and Yoon Tae Jin will be scrambled as this year's presenters at the '2022 The Fact Music Awards'. The '2022 The Fact Music Awards', a music awards ceremony and festival that K-pop artists and music fans around the world create together, will be held face-to-face for the first time in three and a half years since the invitation. It was broadcast live not only in Korea, but also in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, so that more global fans can enjoy the festival together.

