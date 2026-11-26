Actors Choi Hyun Wook and Jung Chaeyeon are all set to share the screen in ENA’s upcoming romance drama Green Light. Set in 1997, the series promises a nostalgic coming-of-age story filled with first love, youthful excitement, and unexpected twists. The drama will follow two law students whose paths cross again as they navigate their feelings and ambitions.

Plot and characters of Green Light

Green Light revolves around Kang Tae Yang played by Choi Hyun Wook, a former star high school baseball pitcher who enrolls in law school to pursue his first love, Song Ji Woo portrayed by Jung Chaeyeon. However, Ji Woo has a secret of her own, making their reunion more complicated than expected. Using baseball as one of the central themes, the drama explores how the two discover love while finding their way through life.

Choi Hyun Wook will portray Kang Tae Yang, a first-year student at Hankuk University and a pitcher on its baseball team. Although he was once a celebrated high school athlete, he is now navigating the challenges of campus life. Straightforward, loyal and optimistic, Tae Yang remains determined to win over Ji Woo despite struggling with his studies. Reportedly, the actor also has a baseball background, having played the sport until his freshman year of high school.

Meanwhile, Jung Chaeyeon will play Song Ji Woo, a second-year student admired as 'everyone’s first love.' While she appears cheerful and confident, Ji Woo conceals deep-seated worries. Reuniting with Tae Yang brings back feelings she thought she had left behind.

When will Green Light premiere?

ENA’s Green Light is slated to premiere in the second half of 2027. With its 1990s setting, baseball backdrop and heartwarming romance, the series is expected to bring a nostalgic take on young love.

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