Choi Hyun Wook pens down apology letter for recent controversy

Actor Choi Hyun Wook is on the rise as he starred in major hits like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Taxi Driver and Racket Boys. In a recent viral video, he was spotted smoking and throwing a cigarette butt on the street. The actor penned down a personal letter apologizing for improperly disposing of trash.

Choi Hyun Wook apologizes for recent controversy

The Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actor personally penned down a letter to apologize for the cigarette butt controversy. He starts the letter by apologizing to the fans for disappointing them. He then talks about how he should have been responsible at all times but failed to do so. Choi Hyun Wook mentions that he is sorry to all the directors, actors, writers, staff, and everyone else involved. He concluded the letter by stating that he will accept any criticism and advice given to him humbly and show a more mature side of himself in the future.

Choi Hyun Wook’s agency makes a statement

After his videos started making rounds on the internet, Choi Hyun Wook’s agency Gold Medalist also made an official statement. They addressed the issue and said that Choi Hyun Wook was seen smoking, discarding cigarette butts, and doing many other irresponsible things which have hurt the sentiments of many. They added that the actor recognizes his mistake and is reflecting on his actions. Lastly, they apologized to everyone to whom this has caused discomfort.

Controversy surrounding Choi Hyun Wook

Recently in a viral video actor Choi Hyun Wook was captured smoking and throwing away a cigarette butt on a public street. As he stood, he held the hand of an unidentified woman. His actions were met with backlash from the netizens as he was caught smoking in an area that is not designated for smoking. The video was uploaded on YouTube and it was mentioned that Choi Hyun Wook was smoking in a group and threw his cigarette butt in the Apgujeong Rodeo area.

Choi Hyun Wook’s drama Twinkling Watermelon is currently airing on tvN.

