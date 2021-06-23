Choi Hyun Wook shows remarkable performance in the latest episode of Racket Boys; Ratings soar

Choi Hyun Wook is truly a rising star!

One of the most highly rated K-Dramas on Netflix and on SBS currently is Racket Boys, starring Tang Jun Sang, Choi Hyun Wook, Son Sang Yeon, Kim Kang Hoon, Kim Sang Kyung and Oh Na Ra. It was ranked the 12th most liked show on Netflix in India, which proves its strong popularity. The eighth episode of "Racket Boys," which aired on the 22nd, showed Na Woo-chan (Choi Hyun-wook), who is in a slump, awakening with sincere support from his father. Na Woo-chan lives away from his parents and plays badminton at Haenamseo Middle School in what looks like the middle of nowhere. Sometimes he goes to his parents' house but because of his father who doesn't like him playing badminton, he just eats quietly, sleeps, and comes back.

Na Woo-chan is also a 16-year-old boy who needs his parents' love and attention, but he also has a warm and gentle personality as well as a mature side. He must have felt the emptiness and bitterness of his choice but his friends and the adults around him took good care of him. However, on the other hand, the gap left by his father was not filled. Na Woo-chan, who is in a slump due to stagnant performance, is shocked while monitoring the last game. He's equally surprised to find out that his father, who he thought was against him, visited the stadium for every game to cheer for him. After learning his father's true feelings, Na Woo-chan gets on the court with a determined resoluteness and sheds tears at his father's encouragement. Choi Hyun-wook showed his presence by portraying Na Woo-chan's story of growth in a high degree of immersion. He built up the character's narrative, such as being envious of his friends, who received strong support from their parents, exercising firmly, and trying to show his father the best game, and finally burst out in front of his father, making viewers' hearts melt. Anticipation is high now to see Na Woo-chan's development.

Are you watching Racket Boys? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :GOLD MEDALIST

Share your comment ×