Choi Hyun Wook’s agency releases official statement regarding actor’s recent cigarette butt controversy

Choi Hyun Woo's agency Gold Medalist has issued an official statement in response to the recent controversy surrounding him. A viral video surfaced showing him holding hands with an unidentified woman and smoking.

Actor Choi Hyun Wook recently found himself in a viral video that captured him smoking and holding hands with an unknown woman. The video quickly gained widespread attention, with many fans expressing disappointment, particularly regarding the improper disposal of the cigarette, which he tossed on the ground instead of using a bin.

In response to the incident, Choi Hyun Wook's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement expressing regret for addressing the public due to an unfortunate incident. The agency acknowledged that the actor had mishandled the situation by incorrectly disposing of the cigarette while engaging with acquaintances on the street. They conveyed that Choi Hyun Wook has recognized his mistakes, reflecting deeply on both his actions and the discomfort they caused. The actor sincerely apologized to those who were disappointed, pledging to be more mindful of his behavior in the future and to present a more self-respectful image. The agency concluded by asserting its commitment to more diligently managing its artists in the future.

In a recent incident, emerging young actor Choi Hyun Wook was captured on video smoking and casually discarding a cigarette butt while in the company of unidentified women on the street. Netizens criticized his actions, particularly emphasizing that the location was not designated for smoking.

The video, initially shared on YouTube and various online communities on October 4th, depicted Choi Hyun Wook engaged in conversation with two women while smoking. The uploader claimed that the rookie actor had disposed of his cigarette butt on the street in Apgujeong Rodeo after smoking with his acquaintances. Choi Hyun Wook, sporting sunglasses and comfortable shorts, was seen smiling and holding one of the women's hands. Following the smoking session, he nonchalantly tossed the cigarette butt onto the sidewalk.

Upon viewing the video, netizens expressed frustration, particularly focusing on the improper disposal of the cigarette and the actor's failure to extinguish it before discarding it. Subsequently, Choi Hyun Wook, along with his agency, issued an apology addressing the situation.

Choi Hyun Wook has been gaining recognition in recent years, making notable appearances in successful projects like Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1, and D.P 2. Additionally, among K-Pop enthusiasts, he is familiar as the male lead in NewJeans's Ditto MV. Presently, he is actively involved in the latest tvN drama Twinkling Watermelon, which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 PM KST.

