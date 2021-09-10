Choi Ji Woo reportedly preparing for a drama comeback with ‘Goosebumps’

Fans are extremely delighted to know that Choi Ji Woo might make a comeback after four years! On September 10, drama insider reported that the actress is in talks to appear in the Kakao TV drama ‘Goosebumps’ to be directed by Jung Bum Sik, who is the man behind several well-known movies including ‘Epitaph’, ‘Gonjiam’ and ‘Forbidden dream’.

Jung Bum Sik is well-known for his mastermind creations, especially when it comes to horror dramas. This will be Choi Ji Woo’s first appearance in a drama after giving birth to her child. The last drama she appeared in was in 2017, ‘The Most Beautiful Goodbye’.

Choi Ji Woo, if agrees, will play the role of Hyeon Jeong. The character is a beautiful woman who hides a big secret. The actress will convey the tension in the drama by showing that even a calm daily life can be horrifying. Choi Ji Woo is often regarded as one of the best Kdrama actresses in the 2000s, rightfully so. The actress has had a successful career and has starred in many famous dramas including ‘Winter Sonata’ in 2002, ‘Temptation’ in 2004 and ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2003.

The beauty has time and again won hearts with her impeccable charms and extremely incredible acting skills. She is not only famous amongst South Koreans but is well respected globally, especially in other East-Asian nations. In 2018, Choi Ji Woo tied the knot with her non-celebrity lover and gave birth to her daughter in 2020.

It will be interesting to see what Choi Ji Woo and Jung Bum Sik bring to the table.

What is your favourite drama starring Choi Ji Woo?