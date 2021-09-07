Choi Tae Joon and Song Ji Eun amid discussions to star in new fantasy romcom drama titled 'His Voice'

Good news from K-drama land! Choi Tae Joon and Song Ji Eun may be starring in a drama together. JTBC News reported that Choi Tae Joon would be starring in the upcoming drama 'His Voice'. SPOTV News also reported that Song Ji Eun would be joining him as the female lead. Following the media reports, a source from Choi Tae Joon’s agency Studio Santa Claus Entertainment and Song Ji Eun's agency Magiq stated that their respective talents have indeed received the casting offer and are positively reviewing it at the moment.

'His Voice' is a fantasy rom-com about a convenience store part-timer who is in search of a full-time job, a handsome pilot, and his pet cat. The drama unfolds when the shy female lead gains the ability to communicate with a cat she coincidentally meets and comes to make some sort of deal with the bossy cat!

Choi Tae Joon has been offered the role of Baek Tae Hwa, the cat’s owner and an airline co-pilot. His handsome looks and good background make women go weak in the knees. Due to his naturally sweet personality, Baek Tae Hwa has often made women cry without meaning to. The pet hotel he uses suddenly closes before his flight one day, so Baek Tae Hwa ends up entrusting his pet with our shy female lead.

On the other hand, Song Ji Eun is in talks to play the female lead Go Mi Rim, who has an ordinary background and is optimistic by nature. She works part-time at a convenience store while looking for a full-time job. Go Mi Rim agrees to take care of the cat owned by Baek Tae Hwa, but things start to change when she starts to hear the cat speak, setting up the plot for an interesting romance to unfold.

The script is penned by scriptwriter Kim Kyung Hee of 'Eighteen, Twenty-Nine,' 'Discovery of Love,' and 'Brilliant Heritage', fame. 'His Voice' is currently in discussion to air via OTT platforms.

