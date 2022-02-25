Choi Tae Joon to cameo in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ in first TV appearance since marriage to Park Shin Hye

After his marriage to actress Park Shin Hye earlier this year in January, actor Choi Tae Joon is all set to make his first television appearance since! On February 25, tvN released stills of Choi Tae Joon from the upcoming episode of ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’. Reportedly, Choi Tae Joon will be making a special appearance in the series as national fencer Jung Ho Jin, who will be playing a crucial role as an unexpected variable in Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri)’s life.

The producers shared, “Within the whirlwind youth saga that is ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One,’ Choi Tae Joon will become a plot twist and unexpected key point in the story as a character who is connected to Kim Tae Ri. Although his appearance is brief, he will captivate viewers with his powerful impact, so please look forward to his crucial role.”

The newly released stills show Choi Tae Joon’s character, as he is unable to look away from Kim Tae Ri’s Na Hee Do. In one still, Na Hee Do seems to be mirroring Jung Ho Jin’s sweet gaze with a warm smile of her own, piquing anticipation for the upcoming episode and raising curiosity about how the new character will affect Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin’s blossoming friendship.

Check out the new stills from the upcoming episode of ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, below:

Starring Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Lee Joo Myung and WJSN’s Bona, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) on tvN, and is also available for streaming on Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Park Shin Hye announces pregnancy and marriage plans with Choi Tae Joon