Choi Tae Joon to reportedly make an appearance in the upcoming fantasy action drama Island

According to the reports, Choi Tae Joon will appear in the TvING original series as its lead cast. The actor is claimed to have finished filming all of his scenes before the wedding. In January of this year, the actor and actress Park Shin Hye were married. Choi Tae Joon will be returning to television for the first time since his marriage with this project. This has heightened fans' excitement, as they cannot wait to see the charming actor in action.

Previously, Choi Tae Joon made a noteworthy cameo in the K-drama ‘Twenty Five Twenty One.’ His brief but memorable role in the television series won him a lot of admirers. He took on the character of national fencing representative Jeong Ho Jin. Additionally, he played Na Hee Do's (Kim Taeri) brief boyfriend. His portrayal of the role was entertaining to see, and viewers were taken aback by his acting and how, even for a short time, he managed to capture their attention.

About ‘Island’

‘Island’ is based on the webtoon of the same name, which depicts the story of three people who fight against the evil that is attempting to destroy the world. Kim Nam Giil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon make up its stellar cast, which is based on Jeju Island. It is an action fantasy drama which will air December 30, 2022.

The character of Ban, who is raised to protect the world from evil, will be played by Kim Nam Gil. Lee Da Hee will play the role of Won Mi Ho, a teacher who mysteriously becomes involved in the ghost story. Cha Eun Woo, who plays John, is a Catholic priest who performs exorcisms. Finally, we have Sung Joon, who was raised with Ban (Kim Nam Gil) to battle evil but somehow ends up becoming his enemy.