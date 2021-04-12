Choi Won Young, Kim Mi Kyung & more: 5 veteran powerhouse Korean actors you’ve seen in major KDramas

While we swoon over Park Seo Joon, Song Kang and Bae Suzy, we’ve been introduced to some powerhouses too. Take a look below.

Visuals - a word synonymous with KDramas. Everywhere you look in the KDrama universe is filled with beauty. Whether it is the environment, the cinematography, the story or the actors. South Korea is often also known as the country where actors don’t seem to age at all. As they age, they become more charming, more beautiful and often get mistaken for the number of years they’ve been on the planet.

Well, whatever the reason for that may be, one thing is for sure - these actors aren’t only beautiful, but also extremely talented. Seen in multiple hit shows, sometimes as the lead, some as the villain or the supporting characters, these 45+ actors are giving the younger actors a very tough competition. They fit into any role, have shown a diverse range of skills, and even look great. Let’s get started on our journey then, shall we?

Choi Won Young

Starting off the list with my personal favourite actor, Won Young Choi. Having played multiple roles in both film and dramas. His notable works are ‘While You Were Sleeping’, ‘A Hundred Year Legacy’ and the supernatural mystery rom com ‘Mystic Pop Up Bar’. He was also a cast member in popular shows such as ‘Sky Castle’ and ‘The Nokdu Flower’. He seems to blend in each character he portrays, never for a minute leaving it! There really is no fit boundary or role that this actor can’t play.

Kim Mi Kyung

Fans would remember her majorly for her ‘mother’ roles. There were even memes about how whenever a director or a producer wants a mother-figure who is nice, cries, cracks jokes, cooks good food, they automatically give the role to Kim Mi Kyung! She’s one of the most adored Eommas in the South Korean industry! At age 57, she’s still an active part of the Yeonwoo Mudae theater company and has acted in several hit dramas such as ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, ‘Hi Bye Mama’, ‘Her Private Life’, ‘The Heirs’ and more. She always oozes warm, soft-hearted emotions on screen. Who can not love her even?

Kim Won Hae

One of the best supporting actors, Kim Won Hae has dabbled in roles such as a villain, a funny guy and even a concerned father. With each new drama, he showcases how his acting talent remains limitless. He started his career in 1991 and even recently took part in many hit shows such ‘Start Up’, ‘Run On’, ‘Hotel del Luna', Where Stars Land’ and more. He’s another guy that you see it a lot in shows, but seldom know the name of. But now you do! He is also called ‘Favourite Ahjussi’ by many fans! Kim Won hae is among the few actors who are courageous to take on different roles.

Jung Hae Kyun

Currently seen as the arrogant and selfish, Shim Seong Han (Deok Chul’s son) in ‘Navillera’, Jung Hae Kyun started acting in 2000. He has since then worked in many popular hits and shows and mostly has a support role. His majority of roles have been of being a detective or a police personnel. Some of his famous works include ‘Confession of Murder’, ‘The Villainess’, and ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’.

Yoo Jae Myung

A theater director, an acting teacher, a model, an actor - Yoo Jae Myung raises the bar of his own talent in each character. Even though he has supporting roles, his presence usually towers above others. He shot to fame with his role in the popular series ‘Reply 1988’ and went on to showcase his talent in shows such as ‘Prison Playbook’ and ‘The Good Wife’. The most memorable role of his is in the Park Seo Joon-starrer ‘Itaewon Class’ as the classic evil businessman, Jang Dae Hee. Compared to that role, his character in ‘Vincenzo’, Hang Yoo Chan is the polar opposite - a soft, well-mannered but wise lawyer.

You might have seen many of these before but haven’t quite been able to know their names. In such a fine age to act (sometimes better) than the young actors, takes sheer hard work and talent!

Tell us some of your favourite actors below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×