Choi Woo Shik and Jo Jin Woong carry many secrets in the new posters for ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’

'The Policeman's Lineage' is a crime that depicts the dangerous investigation between Kang Yoon (Jo Jin Woong), an ace of the Crime Branch, who boasts an unparalleled arrest record with huge donations from unknown sources, and Min Jae (Choi Woo Shik), a principled policeman who is tasked with secretly monitoring him. The explosive performances and chemistry of luxury actors harmonize with the birth of an intense crime drama. With the release in January next year, the first poster will also be released, drawing attention.

The first poster contains the intense image of Jo Jin Woong, the box-office hero of a crime drama that you can trust and watch, and Choi Woo Shik, who is making a screen comeback for the first time since 'Parasite'. Jo Jin Woong takes on the role of Park Kang Yoon, the head of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit, who prioritizes arresting criminals according to his beliefs and does not care about illegality in order to obtain information.

Choi Woo Shik plays Choi Min Jae, a principled police officer. Choi Min Jae is tasked with uncovering the corruption of Park Kang Yoon on the condition that he receives a secret document about his father, who was a police officer, and becomes a team with him as an undercover police officer. While the different charms of the two characters catch the eye, the copy of 'Who will trust the two policemen standing on the border?'.

In addition to the passionate performances of Jo Jin Woong and Choi Woo Shik, as the chief of the Inspection Division, Hwang In Ho, who gives Choi Min Jae a secret document about his father as an undercover police officer, Park Hee Soon, who is in the spotlight as a popular actor through Netflix's 'My Name', and the top 1% inaccessible Kwon Yul, who showed off the character well in each work, and Park Myung Hoon, a rising box office guarantee for the criminal Cha Dong Cheol, who survived a deal with the police. The movie will be released in January 2022.

