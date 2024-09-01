Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young celebrate wrap up of Melo Movie’s filming; SEE PIC

Melo Movie is an upcoming South Korean series which has finally wrapped up its filming. Starring Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young in the lead roles, the actors are seen in a picture together, marking the day of the show’s production conclusion.

On August 31, 2024, Park Bo Young uploaded a picture on her personal Instagram page featuring Choi Woo Shik, her co-star from the upcoming show Melo Movie. In the image, both the stars are carrying a big box, which seems like a present they received from the movie staff. In the caption, she shares that the filming of the show has finally ended and thanked everyone who worked hard on it.

Apart from Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young, the cast of the show includes Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee, Kim Jae Wook, Cha Woo Min, and more. The K-drama has garnered much attention way ahead of its release due to the star-studded cast along with the intriguing plot that everyone wishes to know more about.



The plot of the show follows a group of young adults who, despite enduring constant hardships and misfortunes, have faced life with defiance. Now, they long to find someone they can fully trust and rely on as they navigate the uncertainties of their lives.

Kim Moo Bi, an aspiring film director, dreams of following in her father's footsteps, who worked as part of a film crew. As an assistant director, she quietly refines her craft, staying under the radar as she works her way up in the industry. Meanwhile, Ko Gyeom, who began his career as a supporting actor, has transitioned into a successful film critic. Their paths cross on the set of an interview film, where Moo Bi and Gyeom’s connection grows, leading to the beginning of their own love story.

Melo’s movie is directed by Oh Choong Hwan, who was previously involved in projects such as Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Hotel del Luna, While You Were Sleeping, and more. Written by Lee Na Eun, who also wrote My Beloved Summer, it is expected to bring yet another endearing love story.