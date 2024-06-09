Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young snapped on rom-com drama Melo Movie filming site; see UNSEEN PICS

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik’s highly-anticipated rom-com Melo Movie is building quite the excitement among K-drama watchers. In particular, fans are super pumped to watch these two talented actors' first on-screen collaboration. Amid the heightened excitement, the duo were spotted filming for the drama.

Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik spotted filming for Melo Movie

Recently a few pics from the set of Melo Movie found their way to the internet. In the photos, Park Bo Young can be seen face to face with Choi Woo Shik under the staff member’s umbrella on a sunny day somewhere in South Korea.

Here are the unseen pics from Melo Movie’s set:

This is not the first time, the two K-drama stars were snapped shooting for Melo Movie. Previously, another set of photos created quite a buzz on the internet as the duo were seen completely immersed in their respective characters.

More about upcoming rom-com drama Melo Movie

Melo Movie is an upcoming slice-of-life series that depicts the everyday hardships our youth generations face every day. In the face of life’s many setbacks, they try to mask their struggles with resilience, while wholeheartedly looking for the ones shoulders they can rest their heads on.

This brilliant narrative will be presented by lead actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young, while Jeon So Nee, Lee Jun Young, Kim Jae Wook, and more talents join them.

Choi Woo Shik, celebrated for his roles in Oscar-winning Parasite, A Killer Paradox, and Our Beloved Summer makes his highly-anticipated return to K-drams with Melo Movie.

He will bring depth to the character of Ko Gyeom, an erstwhile actor, who rose to become a film critic by playing supporting roles.

On the other hand, Park Bo Young known for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Daily Dose of Sunshine, and more K-dramas will transform into Kim Mu Bi, an assistant director quietly honing her skills to become a filmmaker one day.

Despite her distraught relationship with her father, Moo Bi dreams of following in his footsteps, who worked as a crew member on the set. When the eccentric Ko Gyeom meets Kim Moo Bi, unexpected changes occur, bringing romance knocking at their door.

Melo Movie is now slated to release this year on Netflix.

