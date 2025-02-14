Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie on Netflix: Know character details and episode guide and release schedule

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young are set to captivate fans with their stellar chemistry in Melo Movie this Valentine's Day. They have already generated buzz on social media with several teaser and still cut drops, building anticipation for the series to be available for watching. From plot, character details to time of release, here's everything you need to know about the series.

The Melo Movie characters are set to give us a glimpse of the entertainment industry today, on February 14. Choi Woo Shik as Ko Gyeom and Park Bo Young as Kim Mu Bee will depict two individuals with their different set of dreams, aspirations and personal struggles who unexpectedly form a special bond with each other. They navigate love and career challanges together, until an unforeseen happening.

The romantic series of film critic Ko Gyeom and aspiring film director Kim Mu Bee, will premiere on Netflix globally at 3:00 a.m. EST (1:30 p.m. IST). This series will consist of 10 episodes, all dropping on the same day, saving you from the agony of waiting week after week to find out what happens next. Ko Gyeom’s initial interest in Kim Mu Bee, due to her name sounding like 'movie' soon develops into love. She, however, tries not to give in to his attempts of wooing her, but ends up getting moved by his dedication.

The second couple, Hong Si Jun (Lee Jun Young) and Son Ju A (Jeon So Nee) play high school sweethearts who share a mushy romance, break up, and reconnect years later as a screenwriter and struggling songwriter, rekindling old sparks and facing new challenges in the entertainment industry. Besides the love pairs, the series also includes heartwarming friendships. Kim Jae Wook plays Ko Jun, likely the owner of a local music album shop, who shares a close friendship with Ko Gyeom. Cha Woo Min portrays Woo Jeong Hu, Kim Mu Bee's childhood friend and a music enthusiast.