Choi Woo Shik celebrates 33rd birthday with Wooga Squad; Snapped with BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik

Choi Woo Shik turned 33 on March 26 and there was a lot of excitement from fans about his birthday celebrations. The star seemed to have begun the party early as he shared some photos from a restaurant where a chef could be seen cooking. He followed with a picture of a strawberry cake in front of him.

Choi Woo Shik with Wooga Squad

Soon after his birthday came to an end, the actor shared photos from a night out with his closest friends. In a couple of posts on his Instagram, Choi Woo Shik was spotted with the famed Wooga Squad which comprises BTS member V, actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, and musician Peakboy, alongside another friend of theirs.

Making ‘V’ signs into the camera and grinning widely, the six shared blurry memories of the night with their fans. Choi Woo Shik captioned the first photo with ‘I spent my birthday well’. They could be seen standing in front of an eatery in Hannam Dong, famous for being one of the most affluent neighbourhoods of Seoul, South Korea. In another photo shared on Choi Woo Shik’s Instagram, the actor could be seen praying for his wish to come true, “Always [wishing for] health and happiness”.

BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik on Jinny’s Kitchen

The three best friends are currently starring on the TVING variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ alongside actors Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi. Park Seo Joon is General Manager, and Choi Woo Shik and BTS' V play the role of interns at the newly established restaurant in Mexico. Their chemistry is off the charts as usual with the younger two going off on shopping runs, making the rest of the cast laugh at their unending shenanigans.

Wooga Squad’s In the Soop: Friendcation

The five friends previously went on a trip for another variety show, where their heartwarming closeness was shown to viewers through a short vacation of four days and three nights. Even with their busy schedules, the stars have managed to keep in touch and come together to support each other whenever possible.

