Choi Woo Shik in talks to join Our Beloved Summer writer’s upcoming rom-com

Actor Choi Woo Shik is a well-known name in the film industry not only in South Korea but internationally as well and he has proved his acting skill in global hits like the Oscar-winning Parasite and popular drama Our Beloved Summer. This K-drama got a lot of love from fans for its spunky and fresh take. The actor might soon be seen in Our Beloved Summer writer’s next project.

Choi Woo Shik considering role in upcoming rom-com

The Fight for My Way actor is an established actor who has made his mark on the K-drama and film industry. His 2022 romantic comedy Out Beloved Summer did extremely well and fans fell in love with the actor all over again. The actor has been offered a role in the Our Beloved Summer writer’s next film. According to reports released on October 11, Choi Woo Shik has been seriously considering the role in writer Lee Na Eun’s upcoming movie titled Melodramatic Movie. The film will surround a budding and tender love, laced with romance and comedy. Fans eagerly anticipate the actor’s next move.

More about Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer is a 2022 romance drama by SBS that tells the story of a high schooler couple and follows them to their adulthood. The drama is shot in documentary style in parts as the two had featured in a viral documentary together. The young couple breaks up and becomes mature as they try to face their new realities.

Choi Woo Shik plays the role of Choi Ung who is a free-spirited fellow and on the other end is Kook Yeon Soo who wants to become the top student and is played by Kim Da Mi. The two despite being very different from each other date only to break up later. After a few years, they reunite but they have changed drastically. Choi Ung has something that he finally wants in life and Kook Yeon Soo is challenged by life every day and is trying to get through it. It is a soothing slice-of-life romance series that is enjoyable.

