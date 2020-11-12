Choi Woo Shik Instagram: From posing with Park Seo Joon to cheering BTS' V; His most liked photos of 2020 yet

Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik's Instagram is a mixed bag of promotions, memorable milestones and documentation of his love for his friends.

Choi Woo Shik has featured in a number of Korean shows and movies. However, he had the world bowing down to him with his performance in Parasite. The movie grabbed eyeballs at every international film festival to eventually bag the Best Film at the Oscars. As the movie made the headlines, Choi Woo Shik document few of the best moments on his Instagram. He kicked off the year by sharing photos of the movie's win at the Screen Actors Guild Award where the movie bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

He shared several moments from the historic Oscar win, including his picture with Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix. But those pictures weren't the most-liked pictures on his Instagram this year. Instead, his friendship with Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and BTS singer V while his pooch was also adored!

Ranking as the most-liked picture on his profile is his photos with the Itaewon Class star. The two actors, who were seen in an episode of Summer Vacation a couple of months ago, were seen posing on the rooftop while the feathered clouds doubled up as the perfect background. His second most-liked post featured a screenshot from BTS's song ON featuring V in the focus.

Apart from his love for the Wooga Squad, his solo selcas have featured on the top five liked photos. In one of the selcas, the actor was seen laying in bed while posing for the camera. Rounding off the top five list is a series of photos featuring the Train to Busan star with his pooch.

Check out his top five most-liked photos below:

