Choi Woo Shik & Kim Da Mi’s hit series ‘Our Beloved Summer’ to release a special movie?

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi will reportedly be getting a special addition! Thanks to the immense popularity of the drama, there will reportedly be a special broadcast on January 27, after the final two episodes of the series air on January 24 and 25. The working title of the special broadcast is ‘Our Beloved Summer: THE MOVIE’.

‘Our Beloved Summer: THE MOVIE’ reportedly plans to include a summary of the series, as well as interviews of the actors. The news comes after SBS’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ received the title of the most buzzworthy drama of the week for the second consecutive week. The show’s lead actors, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi are also ranked number 1 and 2 respectively on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most buzzworthy actors.

The series follows ex-couple Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi). Though their relationship ended on a sour note, the two are forced to come together in front of the camera, after a documentary that they filmed in high school suddenly goes viral 10 years later. ‘Our Beloved Summer’ received a lot of love and praise for its fresh take on a youthful and exciting romance, and the way it explored the stories of its four pivotal characters: Choi Woong, Kook Yeon Soo, Kim Ji Woong (Kim Sung Chul), and NJ (Roh Jeong Eui).

The warmth exuding from every episode of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ has rightfully catapulted it to the top of the rankings, and expectations are high for ‘Our Beloved Summer: THE MOVIE’. The special broadcast will reportedly air on January 27 at 9 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).