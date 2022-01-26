Choi Woo Shik & Kim Da Mi’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ records personal best viewership ratings on final episode

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ has ended on a personal high! The Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starrer aired its last episode on January 25, and, according to Nielson Korea, recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3 percent. This is an increase from the previous episode’s ratings of 4.2 percent, and is also a personal best for the drama, as its previous highest recorded ratings had been 5.2 percent with episode 12.

Meanwhile, the OST album for ‘Our Beloved Summer’ will reportedly be released offline on February 11. The series saw a total of 14 tracks as the original soundtracks, out of which, BTS’ V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, making him the first Korean soloist to debut on the chart.

‘Our Beloved Summer’ will also reportedly be getting a special broadcast on January 27, tentatively titled, ‘Our Beloved Summer: THE MOVIE’. The broadcast reportedly plans to include a summary of the series, as well as interviews of the actors. The series enjoyed immense popularity while it aired, and also received the title of the most buzzworthy drama of the week for two second consecutive weeks. The show’s lead actors, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi also ranked number 1 and 2 respectively on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the most buzzworthy actors.

Additionally, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi recently also won the ‘Director’s Award’ for their roles in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards, while Noh Jung Ui took home the award for ‘Best New Actress’. Stay tuned for more updates about the OST album for the series as well as ‘Our Beloved Summer: THE MOVIE’

