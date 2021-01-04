Choi Woo Shik REVEALS the reason why he chose to be part of Park Bo Gum and Suzy starrer Wonderland

In a recent interview, Choi Woo-shik spoke candidly about his admiration for Wonderland director Kim Tae-yong and his 2006 film Family Ties.

Amongst the highly anticipated Korean films to release in 2021 has to be Kim Tae-yong's Wonderland. It's the star-studded cast that immediately grabs eyeballs as Wonderland features Park Bo-gum, Suzy, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, Choi Woo-shik and Jung Yu-mi. The upcoming film is of the sci-fi fantasy genre and is based on a virtual world where people have the ability to reunite with their loved ones who they may not meet again. This is done by simulating them through AI (artificial intelligence).

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea via Soompi, Woo-shik was asked the reason why he chose to be a part of Wonderland. The 30-year-old actor revealed that he was mighty impressed by Tae-yong especially after watching his 2006 film Family Ties. Woo-shik gushed how anyone who has worked with Tae-yong will have the same opinion, which is that the director is "a gentleman" who is the best listener because he always listens carefully to what the actors have to say. Moreover, Woo-shik also spoke candidly about his close ties with Wonderland co-star Yu-mi revealing how they spent a few months living together with the reason being filming many scenes for Wonderland in the countryside.

Interestingly, Woo-shik has earlier collaborated with Yu-mi for the tvN variety show Summer Vacation and will also be seen alongside her in tvN variety show Youn's Stay, which is a new spin-off format of Youn's Kitchen.

Woo-shik confessed to Vogue Korea how he wants to become an actor like Yu-mi "who becomes immersed in their role and feels their emotions as they act."

